EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after acquiring an additional 459,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.97.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock worth $304,245,598 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.05 and its 200 day moving average is $291.69. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

