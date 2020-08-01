EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 3,657,093 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

