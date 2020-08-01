EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.51 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

NYSE CCI traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,608. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.