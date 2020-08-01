EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Godaddy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $745,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,343.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.28. 1,390,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

