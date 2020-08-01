EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,099. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.31.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,638.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

