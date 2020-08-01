EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.98 Million Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Match Group comprises about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned 0.05% of Match Group worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Match Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 232,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,365 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Match Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,762 shares of company stock worth $57,302,991. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.70. 3,006,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

