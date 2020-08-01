EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.44.

APD traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.