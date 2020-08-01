EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $810,000 Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 326,490 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,849 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter.

REET traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 456,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

