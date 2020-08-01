EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 22,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 274,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $1,501,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $413.95. 1,217,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.37. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total value of $8,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,056,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.