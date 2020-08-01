EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.95.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,544. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.41 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,260 shares of company stock worth $24,580,040 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.