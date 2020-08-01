EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

