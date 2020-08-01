EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 47.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth $120,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.95. 888,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $157.74.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Nomura increased their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.