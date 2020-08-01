EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after buying an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $21.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.50, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $475.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.57.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,840,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,213 shares of company stock worth $99,655,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

