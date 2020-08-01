EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

NYSE:CMG traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,155.16. The stock had a trading volume of 302,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,080.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $899.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,187.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

