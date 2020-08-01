EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,094,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,226,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,501 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,383,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 1,696,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Indl Alliance S upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

