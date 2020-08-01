EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 1,216 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

CME stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.18. 1,845,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,448. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

