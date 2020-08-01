EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 22,225 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,730,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 26,470,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,272,102. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.