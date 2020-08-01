EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 13,834 Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $148,510,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,319,000 after buying an additional 2,133,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $70,492,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,371,000 after buying an additional 1,490,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 12,582,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,476. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. China International Capital cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.