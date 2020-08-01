EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 33,631 Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,110. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

