EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

