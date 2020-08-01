EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 75,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 200,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

BX traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $53.28. 3,191,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,807. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

