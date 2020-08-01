EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.59. 1,282,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,847. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $337.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

