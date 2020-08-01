EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,343,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.52. 495,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,557. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

