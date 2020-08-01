EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,849 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 1,158.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 506,381 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Msci by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,387,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,474,000 after buying an additional 201,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,228,000 after buying an additional 183,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.44.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.98. 763,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.44. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

