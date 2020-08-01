EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 5,682 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,755,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,576,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,135. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

