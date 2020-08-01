EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 666 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,617,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $17.08 on Friday, hitting $849.76. 280,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,516. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $708.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

