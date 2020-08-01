EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 6,776 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Okta by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.98. 1,049,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.22. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,696 shares of company stock worth $98,057,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

