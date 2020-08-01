EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 26.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 77.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.71. 542,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,209. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

