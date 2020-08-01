EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 5,125,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

