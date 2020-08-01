EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,006. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.01 and its 200-day moving average is $426.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.