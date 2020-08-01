Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading Up 6.1% Following Strong Earnings

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.45, approximately 14,117,294 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 5,441,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cleveland Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

