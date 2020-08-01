Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $145,561,000 after acquiring an additional 613,719 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock worth $21,007,091 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $141.23. 222,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

