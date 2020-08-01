Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,024 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.29. 5,342,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 200.78% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

