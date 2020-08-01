Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. Emergent Biosolutions updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of EBS traded up $14.22 on Friday, reaching $111.24. 1,834,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,720. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $114.13.

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $671,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,738 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

