Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after acquiring an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,412,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,661,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.01. 3,472,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

