Endor Protocol Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, DEx.top and CoinBene. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00787576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00153000 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Hotbit, DEx.top, Kucoin, Coinall and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.