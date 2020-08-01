Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 919,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

