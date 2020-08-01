EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $300.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.77.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $290.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average is $225.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,446,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

