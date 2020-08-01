Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Equal has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Equal has a total market capitalization of $233,398.64 and approximately $891.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.34 or 0.02032360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00107248 BTC.

About Equal

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

