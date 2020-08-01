Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Announces Earnings Results

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EQC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 129.65, a current ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.