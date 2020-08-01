Espers Market Cap Reaches $742,748.58 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market cap of $742,748.58 and approximately $32.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

