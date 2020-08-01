Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $575.01. 375,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

