Essex Savings Bank Buys 152 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.97.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,684,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

