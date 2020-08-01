Essex Savings Bank Buys 310 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.79. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $366.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.