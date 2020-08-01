Essex Savings Bank Buys Shares of 19,995 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,439. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

