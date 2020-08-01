Essex Savings Bank Buys Shares of 8,720 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.01. 13,362,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

