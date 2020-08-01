Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after acquiring an additional 416,281 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 114,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in Comcast by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 50,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.80. 23,913,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

