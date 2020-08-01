Essex Savings Bank Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,698,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,563 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

