Essex Savings Bank Has $540,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.02. 5,835,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,574. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

