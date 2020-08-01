Essex Savings Bank Has $644,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.39. 9,312,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,489. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

